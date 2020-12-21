Area basketball roundup: Syracuse boys handle Elkhart, 60-39

Many area high school basketball teams finished up their pre-Christmas break seasons on Friday.

Elkhart boys 39, Syracuse 60

The Syracuse High School boys basketball team had four players finish in double figures to lead the Bulldogs to a 60-39 win over Elkhart Friday at Syracuse.

Syracuse opened up a five point lead after one quarter, 15-10, but the Wildcats battled back to take the halftime lead 27-20.

Both teams played to a tie at 38 after three quarters. Syracuse’s defense took over in the fourth quarter, allowing just one point, while the Bulldogs’ offense had its best quarter of the game, erupting for 22 points to cap the victory.

Syracuse’s Ian Brummett led all scorers with 17 points while teammate Joe Mitchell added 14. Kyler Keller and Hugo Leyva each had 11 points toward the win.

Clayton Cole led the scoring for Elkhart with nine points.

Elkhart;10;16;12;1;—;39

Syracuse;15;12;11;22;—;60

Elkhart girls 66, Syracuse 40

Elkhart’s girls team used a balanced scoring attack each quarter throughout the game on the road Friday to defeat Syracuse 66-40.

The Wildcats jumped out to an 18-4 lead after one quarter and extended the lead to 35-18 at halftime. Elkhart scored 16 points in the third while holding the Bulldogs to seven points to seal the margin for the win.

Elkhart’s Maycee Eagan led all scorers with 14 points. Kaetlin Thomeczek and Kate Riley led the scoring for the Bulldogs with nine points each.

Elkhart;18;17;16;15;—;66

Syracuse;4;14;7;15;—;40

Hugoton girls 67, Cimarron 50

The Hugoton girls basketball team picked up a 67-50 win Friday on the road at Cimarron.

The Eagles used a 24-point opening quarter to set the pace for the game, while holding Cimarron to 12 points. The Bluejays played even with Hugoton in the second quarter, with each team scoring 16 points, but it wasn’t enough after the first-quarter point spread.

Hugoton’s Mikyn Hamllin led all scorers with 23 points while Gianna Vos had 17 and Summya Adigun added 16 for the Eagles.

For Cimarron, McKayla Miller led the scoring with 22 points and teammate Emily Acton addd 12 points.

Hugoton;24;16;15;12;—;67

Cimarron;12;16;12;10;—;50

Ulysses boys 77, Southwestern Heights 69

The Ulysses boys picked up a 77-69 win on the road Friday at Kismet over Southwestern Heights.

Ulysses took a one-point lead into the second quarter, 18-17, but the Mustangs came back to take a 30-28 lead into halftime. The Tigers’ offense had its best quarter of the gam in the third, scoring 25 points, while the defense held Southwestern Heights to 17 points. That difference plays into the final score in Ulysses’ favor as in the fourth the Tigers won the scoring assault by both teams, 24-22.

The Tigers’ Aaron Galindo lead the scoring for Ulysses with 25 points as Ryan Nightengale had 14 while Lance Walker and Oscar Martinez each had 10 points toward the win.

Southwestern Heights’ Sergio Chavez led all scorers with 28 points. Cody Louderback had 19 and Bryant Olivera added 11 points for the Mustangs.

Ulysses;18;10;25;24;—;77

Southwestern Heights;17;13;17;22;—;69

Lakin boys 65, Stanton Co. 36

The Lakin boys basketball team traveled to Johnson City on Friday and came away with a 65-36 victory over Stanton County.

The Broncs jumped out to an 11-6 lead after the first quarter, then gradually extended the lead, including a 24-point third quarter, for the win.

Lakin’s Hunter Davis and Servando Gonzalez each scored 17 points to lead the Broncs while Jace Bachman added 12.

Stanton County’s Cole Scott led all scorers in the game with 21 points.

Lakin;11;15;24;15;—;65

Stanton Co.;6;12;7;11;—;36

Lakin girls 42, Stanton Co. 39

The Lakin girls basketball team picked up a road win Friday at Johnson City, defeating Stanton County, 42-39.

Stanton County grabbed the early lead, 14-10 after one quarter, but the Broncs bounced back to take the lead into halftime, 22-18. The Trojans outscored Lakin in the third 14-8 to take a 32-30 lead going in to the fourth quarter. The fourth quarter belonged to the Broncs, outscoring Stanton County 12-7, for the victory.

Lakin’s Tianna Gonzalz led all scorers with 12 points while teammate Jaya Esquibel added 10.

For Stanton County, Adyson Scott and Kenia Caro led the scoring with 11 points each and teammate Jordyn Snook addd 10 points.

Lakin;10;12;8;12;—;42

Stanton Co.;14;4;14;7;—;39