Garden Rapids at The Big Pool project is on schedule

The Garden City City Commission was updated on the status of the Garden Rapids at The Big Pool project at its regular meeting Tuesday.

Todd Dumler, project manager with McCownGordon, reported the project is on budget and on schedule.

There was a delay in February due to the extreme cold, but they were able to mitigate it, Dumler said. They knew bad weather was coming, so they re-sequenced some of the on-site schedule, such as installing two of the slides — a blue tube slide and an orange body slide.

"We brought in a crane to install that, which freed up the entire north end of the project (site) because now they're not driving all over the place to install the slides," he said. "So for some pretty minimal cost, we were able to stay on schedule."

The project is finally moving vertically as most of the ground work is complete, Dumler said.

"We're super excited to see some vertical progress," he said. "That's always a big milestone and we're excited about it and I think everyone else is too."

As of Monday they were sandblasting to prep the surface in the competition pool for paint and are installing a stainless steel gutter system there with pressure grout underneath, fill material has been brought in over the past couple of weeks to do all the back-fill and grating and they have poured the first section of concrete deck, Dumler said.

Work is also being done inside the buildings, Dumler said. All the structural walls are in place inside the existing bathhouse and the second round of masonry partitions have been done.

The administration has had the electrical, mechanical and plumbing worked on and has been painted inside, Dumler said. The concrete slab has also been poured inside the two chemical rooms and the filter building is painted except for the final coat on the inside.

Dumler is pleased with how the project has progressed since the February weather incident.

Commissioner Roy Cessna said the community is excited for how the project has come together in recent weeks.

"I was at one of the schools reading a proclamation ... and I was talking to the kids about the new aqua park that we have going up and man, they were just fascinated and excited, and it's like 'when can we go?' " he said. "I think the sooner we get it open it's just going to be a great addition to our community."

Commissioner Troy Unruh said people from all over are excited for the project, not just those in Garden City as people from elsewhere have been viewing and commenting on the live-feed construction camera.

"We're getting lots of views from everywhere, so I don't think it's just western Kansas," he said. "The comments have come from all over the place, even Colorado."