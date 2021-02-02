Finney County HHR program relaunched for second run

The countywide Household Emergency Relief Program was relaunched for a second run on Monday.

Details on the application process for the program, which is funded by a SPARK grant, and an overview of the webpage was given at Monday's regular Finney County Commission meeting.

Robert Reece, Finney County administrator, said the HHR is a program designed to assist families and/or individuals struggling with meeting bills either for rent, house payments, utility bills, etc., due to the COVID-19 pandemic and "providing them with an avenue for relief."

Reece said the program is an extension of the one they had in 2020.

"We refined the application process to hopefully make it easier," he said. "We had a lot of input from outside agencies and previous users of the (program) to help make some improvements."

The dollar cap on the entire program is $250,000, and each household that applies is eligible to receive up to $10,000.

On the first run of the program, $260,000 was spent over an 11- to 12-week period, helping over 130 households, Reece said.

Its effectiveness is why they decided to hold a second run of the program, Reece said.

"We felt it was a pretty darn good program and we feel that there's still a big need out there," he said. "It's good to know that at least we're still trying to do some good out there."

To view check for eligibility for the program, see the required documents or to apply online, got to finneycounty.org/HHR.

For assistance with applying or to set up an in-person appointment, call 620-805-6767 or email hhr@finneycounty.org.