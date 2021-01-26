Multiple car crashes caused by snowfall in Garden City area

Snow caused multiple car crashes and slide-offs in the Garden City area Monday and Tuesday.

Garden City Police Sgt. Lana Urteaga reported two car crashes with injuries, seven noninjury crashes and one hit-and-run crash occurred from midnight Sunday through 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Finney County sheriff's Capt. Ted Ortiz reported four crashes due to weather-related issues and about six slide-offs with no damage on Monday.

Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Michael Racy also reported a couple of weather-related crashes from Monday, with one injury crash in Gray County near Cimarron in the early morning and one crash in Finney County with no injuries. There were also multiple slide-offs in both counties.

According to Jesse Lee with the National Weather Service, Garden City received about 2 inches of snow Monday, for a total of 1.14 inches of precipitation for the winter from October through January, which is below normal. Typically Garden City receives 2.83 inches of precipitation during those months.

Scott City is also well below normal for precipitation, with only 0.2 inches, which is 3.19 inches below its average of 3.40 inches of precipitation.

That area received about 3 inches of snow Monday.

Lakin got about 2 inches of snow but has only had 1.06 inches of precipitation since Oct. 1. It also is below average for precipitation, with a typical average of 2.98 inches.

Dodge City received about 1 inch of snow. It was a combination of wet snow, sleet and freezing rain.

The heaviest snowfall occurred close to Interstate 70 near Hays with about 7 inches of snow.

Bill Turner, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Dodge City, said Dodge City has received about 10.6 inches of snowfall. Typically it has an average in the lower 20 inches of snowfall in the winter.

Turner said more snow was expected Tuesday afternoon and evening in Garden City.

"Another system is coming through, it will be light, fluffy, really powdery snow. It will start this afternoon and continue through this evening," he said. "Most places will get 1 inch or 2 inches, a few places might get 3 inches, but it'll be a real pretty, fluffy snow."