Next step taken in combination of Recreation Commission and city Parks and Recreation Department

An ordinance to combine the Recreation System of the Garden City Recreation Commission and the city's Parks and Recreation Department was approved at the Garden City Commission's regular meeting Tuesday.

The ordinance include the appointment of officers and employees and the transfer of property and funds to the city and the creation of a Parks and Recreation Advisory Board.

This was the next step in the statutory process process to merge the organizations.

Randy Grisell, the city of Garden City's legal counsel, said the officers and employees of the Recreation Commission have been employed by the city and the first members of the advisory board will be made of the current Recreation Commission board members.

"They will serve in that capacity until such time as their terms at this time are over," he said. "Certainly they could apply for continued membership if that's what they chose to do and the commission at that time would decide whether those members should continue in their positions. Those are four-year terms."

In other business, the city approved a cooperative agreement between the Garden City Police Department and the Finney County Sheriff's Office to provide for the creation of a computer forensic examiner position.

The salary and benefits for this position will come from both the city and GCPD and FCSO.

The city also approved the adoption of a development plan and establishment of a Rural Housing Incentive District for the Sunflower Crossing Addition located at 2912 E. Spruce St. The property was also rezoned to R-1 Single Family Residential from agricultural.