Salvation Army nearly reaches red kettle goal

The Salvation Army of Garden City has nearly reached its monetary goal of $38,921 from its annual Red Kettle Campaign fundraiser, which ended on Christmas Eve.

As of Tuesday, the Salvation Army has raised $35,942.77 from physical kettles, just 92.35% or $2,978.23 short of its goal.

The Salvation Army raised $441 from virtual kettles, which brings it to just $2,537.23 shy of its goal.

Chelsea Barnes, a lieutenant with the Salvation Army, said in a previous Garden City Telegram article that the campaign was more important this year than in previous years because there has been an increased awareness of the organization and its programs, and more people have been using its services, such as utility assistance and food assistance, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Even with COVID, the amount of people that we have been serving overall has increased this year,” she said. “So the need is greater and therefore the need for resources and funding is even greater.”

Funds raised from the campaign help pay for the organization's youth programs, utility bills and help stock its food pantries.

Barnes said people can still donate through online giving at salarmy.us/Garden City. The Salvation Army also will accept donation via mail at 216 N. 9th St., Garden City, KS 67846.