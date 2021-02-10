Garden City Board of Education discusses 2020-21 calendar revision

A revision to the 2020-21 school year calendar was discussed at the Feb. 1 USD 457 Board of Education meeting.

The proposed change would be a half day of school on May 28 for all students. The date was modified from a student contact day to a staff workday in the afternoon.

Currently May 28 is a planned full day of school with teachers returning on June 1 for a teacher workday.

The proposed change comes after the Kansas State Board of Education approved a waiver on Dec. 8 to the required 1,116 hours. The state board approved waiving school hours equal to the number of hours used for professional development for up to 20 hours.

The board will vote on the calendar change at its next meeting on Feb. 15.