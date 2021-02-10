GCCC Board approves new tuition fee structure

A new tuition structure for Finney County residents was approved at the Garden City Community College Board of Trustees' regular meeting Tuesday.

The new structure creates a Finney County resident tuition rate. Presently, residents of Finney County are included in the in-state tuition rate, but with the new fee structure, county residents' tuition will be held flat at $61 per credit hour beginning in the fall of 2021.

GCCC president Ryan Ruda said the administration is requesting the new fee structure for the benefit of the college and community.

"It's our belief that implementing this tuition structure will add value for Garden City Community College Finney County residents as well as providing an avenue for stakeholders to receive educational benefit from GCCC," he said.

In addition to the new fee structure, the board approved a tuition increase of $1 per credit hour on all tuition structures with the exception of the new Finney County resident tuition as well as online learning.

Tuition rates for the 2021-22 school year will be $62 per credit hour for Kansas residents, $76 per credit hour for border states, $81 per credit hour for nonresidents and $99 per credit hour for international students.

Online courses will remain at $150 per credit hour.

Student fees were also increased by $2 per credit hour across all fee structures except online courses.

Student fees are used to offset student scholarships, student activities and overall technology resources available to students, Ruda said.

For room and board fees, room rates were held flat for this coming school year. However, the cost of meal plans was increased by 3%.

In other business a new online application system was demonstrated to the board by Sydnee Sassman, director of admissions.

The system automatically processes student applications, tracks application status and provides enrollment analytics to GCCC staff.

Additionally, the board took part in a strategic planning discussion, specifically focusing on a list of deferred maintenance and capital projects that were proposed for a Certificate of Participation financing agreement.

The proposed projects include updating campus lighting, repairing HVAC, boilers, chillers, dishwasher system, Broncbuster Suites roof replacement and West Hall upgrades. The projected cost of the projects is $3,060,000.