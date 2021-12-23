SWKS COVID-19 UPDATE Cases continue to rise in area

Garden City Telegram

Finney County has added 45 new positive confirmed COVID-19 cases with an overall total of 8,575 as of Wednesday, with a decrease to 331 active positive cases being monitored.

Of the Finney County cases, there are 16 individuals currently hospitalized, while there has been a total of 65 deaths as of Wednesday. A total of 15,512 cases have tested negative for COVID-19. There are 20 cases pending. The FCHD positivity rate has decreased to 28.6 percent.

The Finney County Health Department updates the positivity rate on Mondays.

COVID-19 vaccines are available to any person who lives or works in Kansas,. Those under 18 must have parental consent. Children five to 11 years old can receive a Pediatric Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine by appointment. Appointments for children are available from 12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The FCHD has an online COVID-19 Resource Hub for Finney County at:

https://finney-county-coronavirus-response-finneycountygis.hub.arcgis.com

SOUTHWEST KANSAS NUMBERS

Ford County saw 60 new positive confirmed additional cases, with an overall total to 7,740 as of Wednesday. Seward County added 21 positive cases to its total of 5,293. Grant County increased by 12 cases as of Wednesday for an overall total of 1.578 while Meade County added 11 cases for a total of 801. Kearny County added 10 cases for a total of 981 and Stevens County added nine cases for a total of 1,046.

Haskell County added six cases for a total of 709 while Morton and Scott Counties each added five cases for totals of 480 and 941. respectively. Gray and Hamilton Counties each added four cases for totals of 961 and 651, respectively. Stanton and Wichita Counties added one case each for totals of 334 and 345, respectively.

Numbers in other southwest Kansas counties remained constant through Wednesday.

Here’s a look at the overall totals of positive confirmed COVID-19 cases, listed by the KDHE, as of 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday:

Finney - 8,575

Ford - 7,740

Grant - 1,578

Gray - 961

Greeley - 231

Hamilton - 351

Haskell - 709

Kearny - 981

Lane - 221

Meade - 801

Morton - 480

Scott - 941

Seward - 5,293

Stanton - 334

Stevens - 1,046

Wichita Co. - 345

The state of Kansas has over 505.500 confirmed positive cases overall as of Wednesday.

The Finney County Health Department recommends practicing preventative actions such as social distancing, washing your hands regularly, and wearing a cloth face mask when in spaces where social distancing is difficult.

Call Finney County’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hotline, at (620) 272-3600 , 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, if you have recently traveled to a known infected area, have had exposure to someone who has COVID-19, or are experiencing mild to severe respiratory illness, including fever, chills, headache, sore throat, lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing), loss of taste or smell.