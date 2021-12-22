Sabourin earns degree at UN-Lincoln

Garden City Telegram

LINCOLN, NEB - Kenneth T. Sabourin of Holcomb was among 1,316 graduates who received degrees from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln during commencement exercises Dec. 17 and 18 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Sabourin earned a Master of Engineering Management from the Office of Graduate Studies.

The graduates are from 41 countries, 43 states and the District of Columbia, and more than 150 Nebraska communities.

In addition, the Class of 2020, as well as May and August 2021 graduates who were unable to attend their ceremonies, were celebrated. About two dozen returned to be recognized.