No roundabout coming for Garden City

Commission approves TIF resolution

No roundabout will be built at the intersection of Kansas Highway 156, Jennie Barker Road. and Mary Street.

The Garden City Commission voted 3-2, with Commissioners Manny Ortiz and Troy Unruh dissenting, to decline to hear a presentation in February 2022 from the Kansas Department of Transportation on hearing an alternate proposal for a roundabout, rather than signalization, at its regular meeting Tuesday.

The Commission initially considered this topic at its Dec. 7 regular meeting, but following a 2-2 vote to agree to formally hear and consider KDOT's proposal they voted 3-1 to delay their decision until the Dec. 21 meeting.

Ortiz said since the Dec. 7 he has received emails, video and links about how safe roundabouts are and would have liked to hear the presentation from KDOT.

"There was one gentleman that emailed me about an intersection in Joplin (MO.) where he grew up, it was first a signal and it was a two-highway intersection and they ended up ... redesigning it for a roundabout and he says it was hard to get used to at first, but it took maybe two times and it was easy," he said. "I don't want to do it wrong I guess from my perspective. I would vote for a roundabout."

Commissioner Troy Unruh said he was in favor of hearing the presentation from KDOT and at the opportunity of having KDOT fund the project if the city did decide to go with a roundabout rather than signalization as road construction is extremely expensive.

"I just want to make sure that we're considering the overall cost of something. I think half a million or even three-quarters of $1 million is a lot of dollars to come out of the city coffers," he said. "I would like to see us try something that's not at our expense."

Commissioner Deb Oyler said she has received a lot of comments from people about not wanting a roundabout at that location – many had no aversion to roundabouts in general or elsewhere in the city, they just didn't want one there.

"(Signalization) is kind of what they have come to believe that was going to be put in that intersection and I think that that's kind of where they are falling," she said. "It hasn't just been people who live in Garden City, it's been people who travel (Highway) 156 coming into town on a pretty regular basis. Their biggest concern is just that location. My vote hasn't changed, or won't change."

Commissioner Shannon Dick agrees with Oyler.

"I'm a big supporter of roundabouts, I do think that they do a lot of things that they say, I just feel, like Commissioner Oyler, that this is exactly the wrong place to do it and exactly the wrong size and all that stuff," he said.

Commissioner Roy Cessna said for him it comes back to the November 2017 sale tax ballot question that asked residents how to use the funds generated by the sales tax. The question read that improvements to Jennie Barker Rd. include signalization at that intersection.

"In that ballot issue we need to fulfill that promise of what we asked the tax payers to vote on, and that is the signalization of Jennie Barker and (Highway) 156," he said. "That's how I stand."

In other business the Commission held a public hearing on the establishment of a Tax Incremental Finance District for the Western Kansas Corridor Redevelopment District.

The Commission approved a resolution establishing the TIF following the public hearing.

The TIF District is located at the northeast quadrant of the north interchange of U.S. Highway 50/400 and U.S. Highway 83 outside of the city limits.

Lona DuVall, President/CEO of the Finney County Economic Development Corporation, said Kansas stature does not allow counties to establish TIF Districts themselves, but it does allow cities to establish TIFs outside of their incorporated areas with county authorization.

This is why they are asking the city to create the TIF District for this location. The Finney County Commission did authorize allowing Garden City to establish the TIF at their regular meeting Monday.

Another public hearing was held at the meeting for the Commission to consider adopting the Development Plan and to establish the Rural Housing Incentive District for Sunset Terrace Estates Phase 1A.

Sunset Terrace Estates Phase 1 is generally located south of Sunset Memorial Gardens and on the west side of South Towns Road. and will consist of 70 lots for single family homes.

Ortiz and Oyler both said they have both heard concerns from people about the layout of the subdivision in regards to traffic congestion once those houses are built.

City Planner Aleecya Charles said the developers are putting one entrance off of Towns Road.

"At this time they don't propose that they have an additional entrance off of Towns Road." she said. "If they were to change that, we'd have to go and start the process all over for their RHID as they would have to change the layout of their entire development."

After the public hearing the Commission approved an ordinance establishing the RHID.

Following approving the RHID the Commission discussed the final plat for Sunset Terrace Estates Phase 1A.

Charles said they have had contact with several people in that area and that there isn't another street that will go into Towns from the Sunset Terrace Development, as it goes all the way to the property line. If the Commission wanted another entrance staff would suggest extending the road, probably losing lots 11 and 10.

The design of Sunset Terrace and its access to the arterial roadway do meet subdivision regulations.

The Commission approved the final plat 3-2, with Commissioners Ortiz and Unruh dissenting, contingent upon the design meeting the subdivision regulations.