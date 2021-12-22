No newspaper on Friday, Saturday

Garden City Telegram

The Garden City Telegram will be joining other CherryRoad Media newspapers in not publishing editions on Christmas Eve, Friday, Dec. 24, and Christmas Day, Saturday, Dec. 25, so our employees and carriers can enjoy the Christmas holiday with their families and friends.

Editions will resume on Sunday, Dec. 26.

The Telegram will also not publish editions on New Year’s Eve, Friday, Dec. 31, and New Year’s Day, Saturday, Jan. 1, for the New Year holiday.