Buffalo Ball returns for 2021

GCHS Athletics

After being cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Garden City High School Living Legacy Fund will return for its fifth annual Buffalo Ball on New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31.

In addition, the GCHS Athletics Hall of Fame will hold its second induction ceremony the same evening at The Golf Club at Southwind.

Festivities begin with a 5:30 p.m. reception, followed by the Hall of Fame induction of both the 2020 and 2021 classes and then continue with a dinner and dance.

The Living Legacy Fund was established to inspire and empower Garden City High School students to achieve their post-secondary goals. Through the generosity of supporters and the yearly Buffalo Ball, $67,850 has been raised while awarding 25 scholarships to deserving graduating students at GCHS.

In 2019, the GCHS Athletics Hall of Fame joined with the Living Legacy Fund to jointly hold the Buffalo Ball and the inaugural class of inductees, which honors past GCHS student-athletes, coaches, teams and special contributors.

To support the Living Legacy Fund, individuals can create a legacy by naming a scholarship in someone’s honor, after a business or in memory of a loved one, with a minimum $1,000 donation. Contributions are tax deductible through the USD 457 Foundation and the Western Kansas Community Foundation.

The Living Legacy Fund has established a goal of $10,000 to award in scholarships in the spring of 2022.

Tickets are now available and can be purchased for $75 each by sending a check made payable to the Buffalo Living Legacy Fund, c/o Garden City High School Athletics Dept., 2720 Buffalo Way, Garden City, KS 67846.

The $75 ticket includes a reception/cash bar at 5:30 p.m., the Hall of Fame induction ceremony at 6:30 p.m. with the dinner and dance to follow at approximately 7:45 p.m. and 9 o’clock. Ring in the New Year to the music provided by one of Garden City’s top disc jockeys and a champagne toast at midnight!

Levels of support also include Herd ($500), Plains ($250), Roamer ($100) as well as Legends ($5,000 named scholarship), Buffalos ($2,500, named scholarship) and Leaders ($1,000, named scholarship). All sponsorships are optional and may be declined.

The 2020 Hall of Fame Class includes basketball standout Archie Gooden (1966, 1966 State Championship team MVP), multi-sport star Doyle McGraw (1963, football/wrestling), two-time state high jump champion Jason Archibald (1995 graduate), GCHS’ all-time best tennis player Chad Krug (1994), long-time tennis coach Bob Krug (1977-2003), the 1961 undefeated Buffaloes football team and the 1971 Class 4-5A state wrestling championship team.

The 2021 Class of Inductees include cross country and track distance star Tim Algrim (1975 graduate), Sadie Ochs Giedd (1994 graduate), one of the all-time great girls basketball players and multi-sport standouts; John Dickerson, the second-winningest football coach and first wrestling coach at GCHS as well as serving as the boys golf coach (1950s-1960s); and Todd Tichenor (1995 graduate), who played baseball and other sports at GCHS and has been a Major League Baseball umpire for the past 12 years.

More information is also available by emailing Melissa Savolt, president and co-founder of the Living Legacy Fund, at buffalolivinglegacy@gmail.com. Persons can also call (620) 805-5431.