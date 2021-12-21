WKCF awards grants across 15 counties

Garden City Telegram

Western Kansas Community Foundation (WKCF) is awarding 16 Christmas grants, totaling $39,500, from its remaining grant funds for 2021.

Each county health department in WKCF’s 15-county service area will receive $2,500 in celebration of WKCF’s 25th anniversary, totaling $37,500. An additional $3,000 grant is being awarded to the Dominican Sisters, Ministry of Presence, based in Garden City.

“The Christmas grants are not part of our competitive grant cycles and organizations cannot apply for them” Conny Bogaard, WKCF’s executive director said. “These grants are given at our board’s discretion to organizations that are doing exceptional things in our service area. We know that health entities as well as social and family services continue to be under a lot of stress so we wanted to send them an extra token of our appreciation.”

The Christmas grants were awarded to health departments in the following counties: Finney, Grant, Gray, Greeley, Hamilton, Haskell, Kearny, Lane, Meade, Morton, Scott, Seward, Stanton, Stevens, and Wichita.

The next grant cycle deadline is March 1, 2022.

To learn more about the application process and grant guidelines visit the WKCF website at www.wkcf.org, or contact WKCF at 620-271-9484 or in-person at 402 N. Main St. in downtown Garden City.