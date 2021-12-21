SWKS COVID-19 UPDATE Area sees uptick in cases

Garden City Telegram

Finney County has added 32 new positive confirmed COVID-19 cases with an overall total of 8,530 as of Monday, with an increase to 369 active positive cases being monitored.

Of the Finney County cases, there is a decrease to 16 individuals currently hospitalized, while there has been a total of 65 deaths as of Monday. A total of 15,418 cases have tested negative for COVID-19. There are three cases pending. The FCHD positivity rate has decreased to 28.6 percent.

The Finney County Health Department updates the positivity rate on Mondays.

COVID-19 vaccines are available to any person who lives or works in Kansas,. Those under 18 must have parental consent. Children five to 11 years old can receive a Pediatric Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine by appointment. Appointments for children are available from 12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The FCHD has an online COVID-19 Resource Hub for Finney County at:

https://finney-county-coronavirus-response-finneycountygis.hub.arcgis.com

SOUTHWEST KANSAS NUMBERS

Ford County saw 15 new positive confirmed additional cases, with an overall total to 7,680 as of Monday. Seward County added 13 positive cases to its total of 5,272. Grant County increased by five cases as of Monday with an overall total of 1,566 while Hamilton County added four cases for a total of 347. Kearny, Meade and Stevens Counties each added three cases for totals of 971, 790 and 1,037, respectively.

Gray and Greeley Counties added two cases each for totals of 957 and 231, respectively. Haskell and Scott Counties also added two cases each fo totals of 703 and 936, respectively. Morton, Stanton and Wichita Counties each added one case for totals of 475, 333 and 344, respectively.

Numbers in other southwest Kansas counties remained constant through Monday.

Here’s a look at the overall totals of positive confirmed COVID-19 cases, listed by the KDHE, as of 12:30 p.m. on Monday:

Finney - 8,530

Ford - 7,680

Grant - 1,566

Gray - 957

Greeley - 231

Hamilton - 347

Haskell - 703

Kearny - 971

Lane - 221

Meade - 790

Morton - 475

Scott - 936

Seward - 5,272

Stanton - 333

Stevens - 1,037

Wichita Co. - 344

The state of Kansas has over 500,400 confirmed positive cases overall as of Monday.

The Finney County Health Department recommends practicing preventative actions such as social distancing, washing your hands regularly, and wearing a cloth face mask when in spaces where social distancing is difficult.

Call Finney County’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hotline, at (620) 272-3600 , 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, if you have recently traveled to a known infected area, have had exposure to someone who has COVID-19, or are experiencing mild to severe respiratory illness, including fever, chills, headache, sore throat, lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing), loss of taste or smell.