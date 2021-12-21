Garden City WW II air base featured in museum calendar

Garden City Telegram

The Finney County Historical Society has published the 2022 Historic Finney County Calendar, featuring pictures from the aviation training base operated in Garden City by the U.S. Army during World War II.

Copies of the wall calendar are on sale in the Finney County Museum Gift Shop at $15 each, plus tax. The gift shop is open concurrently with exhibits, 1-5 p.m. seven days weekly except Dec. 25-26 and Dec. 31-Jan. 2.

The calendar is sponsored by Heritage Realty, the Finney County Farm Bureau Association and Valley State Bank.

The museum is located at 403 S. Fourth St., in Garden City’s Finnup Park. Calendar and other museum store sales help support exhibits and historical society programs for the community.

The base, which operated in 1942-1947, provided basic flight training for pilots who would go on to fly B-17, B-24, B-29 and other bomber aircraft over Europe and in the Pacific, contributing to the Allied victory in 1945. The base was located where Garden City Regional Airport stands today.

The calendar’s pages feature more than 30 black and white photographs from the museum’s collection, showing views of base buildings and aircraft, as well as military and civilian personnel during the years of construction and operation, accompanied by a progressive narrative of the base’s history.

Calendar sales will continue until the supply is depleted.