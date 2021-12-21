County Commission approves establishment of TIF

Finney County Commission approved the second step in the establishment of a Tax incremental Finance District for the Western Kansas Corridor Redevelopment District at their regular meeting Monday.

The TIF is located at the northeast quadrant of the north interchange of U.S. Highway 50/400 and U.S. Highway 83.

Lona DuVall, President/CEO of the Finney County Economic Development Corporation, said Kansas stature allows cities to establish TIFs outside of their incorporated areas, but need county authorization.

The TIF lies outside the limits of the City of Garden City, but because of statute, the city will have to approve it and the county needs to authorize the TIF as counties are not allowed to establish the TIFs themselves.

The Garden City Commission will hold a public hearing on the matter of establishing the district on Dec. 21.

DuVall said the TIF is similar to the Rural Housing Incentive District toll, but it gives the opportunity to share risk wit the developer.

"The developer in this case will build the infrastructure necessary to develop this area into a commercial and light-industrial district," she said. "He's building your infrastructure, but what you're giving him in exchange is is the opportunity to recoup a portion of the new property taxes created by the development in order to repay himself for the infrastructure, your infrastructure that he built."

Businesses that locate on the property will pay property taxes like they would any place else within the county, DuVall Said. The only difference will how the new taxes, the increment from the base level, what the taxes are before any change are made to the land once the district is established, will be handled by the treasurer.

"The new taxes that are collected will go back to repay the developer for eligible expenses," she said. "In the instance of the TIF is really just infrastructure, the best way to think of it is horizontal construction – it's waterlines, streets, curbs, those types of things."

DuVall said in meeting with the developer, his broker and the engineers, they anticipate having finalized engineering plans by mid-January.

"It certainly will get moving pretty quickly after that," she said. "They're hoping to go to bid mid-January, February on the infrastructure so that they can get started as soon as what may be a winter clears."

In other business, Bob Kreutzer took his oath of office as the new Finney County Commissioner for District 4.

He is taking over for Bill Clifford, who resigned from the Commission in November to serve as the state representative for District 122, after he was appointed by Gov. Laura Kelly to serve the remainder of Russ Jennings' term which expires at the end of 2022. Jennings died on Oct. 27.

Kreutzer said he is glad "to have the chance to represent the people of District 4. Commissioner (Bill) Clifford has done a great job of carrying the mail and delivering for us and I hope to perpetuate that idea."

Robert Reece, Finney County Administrator, feels that Kreutzer is a good selection for the Commission.

"He's got a good background for the county and I think he's going to bring another point-of-view, a good point-of-view, for the organization," he said.

Clifford said in a text message that Kreutzer is an "outstanding choice" to replace him on the Commission.

"He is devoted to the success of our community and will bring his many talents to the governance of Finney County," he said. "Bob's understanding of the community, especially in the area of economic development, will ensure cooperation of all private entities. I am excited for the future of our county."