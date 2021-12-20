K-State marching band to get new band hall

Garden City Telegram

MANHATTAN - Kansas State University's request to name its new band hall in honor of Frank Tracz, longtime professor of music and director of bands at K-State, was approved by the Kansas Board of Regents at its Dec. 15 meeting. The gift to name the band hall, which will be on the northwest side of Memorial Stadium following renovation work, was made by Ward and Brenda Morgan, Manhattan.

The Tracz Family Band Hall will provide the Pride of Wildcat Land, the university's marching band, with designated rehearsal, storage and office space next to the Memorial Stadium field where the band practices. The Morgans' gift, along with other philanthropic support, will fund the renovation, expected to begin in spring 2022 and be completed by the end of the year.

Ward Morgan graduated from K-State in 1993 with a degree in management.

"We are so blessed at Kansas State to have such an amazing band and to have Frank Tracz be the one who directs it all," the Morgans said. "To see The Pride all under one roof fills our hearts with joy. To see the new facility named for the Tracz family is more than deserving."

Tracz is looking forward to the band's equipment, offices and practice areas all in one location and said that the band hall has been a goal of his since he came to K-State in 1993.

"To have the entire athletic band program, including Classy Cats, color guard, twirlers, drumline, Cat bands, volleyball band, pub crawl band and the marching band, all rehearse in one building is amazing," Tracz said. "I was at the dedication of the Bill Snyder Family Stadium, and I will always remember Coach Snyder talking about his family and the football family; I feel the same about my family and the band family. I am humbled, honored and so very proud to have this band hall named after my 'family.' I am so very grateful to all the donors who made this possible. We play for you. Thank you."

