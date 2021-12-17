Wheatland Electric offering scholarships to graduating seniors

Garden City Telegram

SCOTT CITY – The Wheatland Electric Board of Directors has approved 14 scholarships in the amount of $1,000 each for the 2022-2023 school year. The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. on Feb. 1, 2022, and application can be submitted online at www.weci.net/scholarship-program.

Graduating seniors who attend one of the following 13 high schools in the Wheatland service territory are eligible to apply: Argonia, Caldwell, Chaparral, Conway Springs, Deerfield, Great Bend, Greeley County, Holcomb, Norwich, Scott County, South Haven, Syracuse, and Wichita County. One recipient will be awarded from each high school.

One additional at-large scholarship is available to students who do not attend one of the above-listed high schools, but whose parent/guardian is an active member of Wheatland Electric.

All applicants must be a legal dependent of an active member receiving electric utility service from Wheatland Electric. In addition, the applicant must plan to attend an accredited two- or four-year college or university or accredited technical or vocational institution.

The Wheatland Electric Scholarship Program, established in 2015, is committed to the leaders of tomorrow. Scholarship winners will be awarded at the 2022 annual meeting of Wheatland Electric Cooperative, Inc.

Selections are made without regard to the applicant’s race, color, ethnic origin, religious belief, gender, marital status, or physical handicap. Children of Wheatland Electric employees or Wheatland board members are not eligible to apply.