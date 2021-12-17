SWKS COVID-19 UPDATE Area sees uptick in cases

Garden City Telegram

Finney County has added 35 new positive confirmed COVID-19 cases with an overall total of 8,498 as of Friday, with an increase to 357 active positive cases being monitored.

Of the Finney County cases, there is an increase to 19 individuals currently hospitalized, while there has been a total of 65 deaths as of Friday. A total of 15,387 cases have tested negative for COVID-19. There are 49 cases pending. The FCHD positivity rate has decreased to 31.0 percent.

The Finney County Health Department updates the positivity rate on Tuesdays.

COVID-19 vaccines are available to any person who lives or works in Kansas,. Those under 18 must have parental consent. Children five to 11 years old can receive a Pediatric Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine by appointment. Appointments for children are available from 12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The FCHD has an online COVID-19 Resource Hub for Finney County at:

https://finney-county-coronavirus-response-finneycountygis.hub.arcgis.com

SOUTHWEST KANSAS NUMBERS

Ford County saw 18 new positive confirmed additional cases, with an overall total to 7,665 as of Friday. Seward County added 11 positive cases to its total of 5,259. Grant and Scott Counties each increased by 12 cases as of Friday for overall totals of 1,561 and 934, respectively. Morton County added six cases for a total of 474.

Hamilton and Lane Counties added two cases each for totals of 343 and 221, respectively. Gray and Haskell Counties each added one case for totals of 955 and 701, respectively. Stanton and Stevens Counties also added one case each for totals of 332 and 1,034, respectively.

Numbers in other southwest Kansas counties remained constant through Friday.

Here’s a look at the overall totals of positive confirmed COVID-19 cases, listed by the KDHE, as of 12:30 p.m. on Friday:

Finney - 8,498

Ford - 7,665

Grant - 1,561

Gray - 955

Greeley - 229

Hamilton - 343

Haskell - 701

Kearny - 968

Lane - 221

Meade - 787

Morton - 474

Scott - 934

Seward - 5,259

Stanton - 332

Stevens - 1,034

Wichita Co. - 343

The state of Kansas has over 497,700 confirmed positive cases overall as of Friday.

The Finney County Health Department recommends practicing preventative actions such as social distancing, washing your hands regularly, and wearing a cloth face mask when in spaces where social distancing is difficult.

Call Finney County’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hotline, at (620) 272-3600 , 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, if you have recently traveled to a known infected area, have had exposure to someone who has COVID-19, or are experiencing mild to severe respiratory illness, including fever, chills, headache, sore throat, lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing), loss of taste or smell.