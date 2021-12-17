Meinzer receives KANAAE teacher scholarship

Garden City Telegram

Tracy Meinzer, library media instructor at Abe Hubert Elementary School, has been awarded a $500 Teacher Scholarship by the Kansas Association of American Educators. KANAAE is a non-union professional educators’ association serving Kansas educators.

Meinzer will be using the scholarship to continue her work in obtaining a master’s degree in Library Media Science.

“KANAAE is thrilled to be able to provide funding to allow teachers to gain valuable educational opportunities,” Garry Sigle, KANAAE executive director, said. “As a professional association we are committed to provide opportunities to educators, through our scholarships and grants program, so they can obtain the course work which helps them in the classroom. We know it’s the students who ultimately benefit.”

The winners of the KANAAE Teacher Scholarships and classroom grants are selected by a committee of their peers from across Kansas. All educators are encouraged to apply.

KANAAE is an affordable, non-union professional education association that provides teacher scholarships and classroom grants exclusively for Kansas educators twice a year. The grants can help pay for a variety of materials for the classroom and scholarships can be used to cover a wide variety of expenses including tuition, books, conferences, and workshops. The next application deadline is March 1, 2022.

For more information visit www.kanaae.org.