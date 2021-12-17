Wednesday's wind storm brings damage and 'brown outs'

Garden City peak gust reaches 89 m.p.h.

Wind and dirt filled the Garden City air and the surrounding area on Wednesday.

The high winds led to low visibility, with "brown outs", and wind damage.

Kelly Sugden, Meteorologist with the Nation Weather Service out of Dodge City said Garden City had gusts up to 89 m.p.h.

Dodge City experienced gusts up to 84 m.p.h. and winds got up to 64 m.p.h. in Liberal, 78 m.p.h. in Scott City, 70 m.p.h. in Dighton, 72 m.p.h. in Ulysses and 74 in Johnson City.

Sugden said he doesn't have any statistics for Garden City, but in Dodge City the 84 mph gusts they got were higher than any thunderstorm gust on record for them.

"The highest thunderstorm wind gust we have here is 79 mph and the fact that there were no storms at all, that was just the atmosphere itself, to produce 84 mph winds that just shows you how anomalist and exceptional yesterday was and rare and just how intense," he said. "That's not common, I've heard on different news channels unprecedented and to use that word, that's actually true."

Sugden said the drought in southwestern Kansas is worsening, as of Dec. 16, there hasn't been any measurable precipitation in 44 days, that's why the high winds kicked up so much dirt and dust.

The long-range models for moisture aren't looking good, Sugden reported.

Finney County is in a D2, or severe drought, Sugden said. Half of the county is in severe drought and half is in moderate drought, it's pretty much all the same, but there is no doubt the drought is getting worse.

Also, part of western Kansas, along the Colorado border, is in D4, an exceptional drought, Sugden said. That's the worst it can get.

The reason for the drought is all of the weather systems have been north of the area, Sugden said.

"The simple answer is the jet stream and storm track has been north of here or pulls it east and it's too far east of our area and it's a too little, too late type of thing," he said.

No precipitation is projected through the next 10 days through Christmas, Sugden said. Beyond that, climate prediction centers are calling for above normal temperatures and below normal precipitation, they're expecting the drought to worsen.

"The end of December and into January is our climatologically average, driest period for the entire year, so we're entering what is a dry period of itself, which is normal," he said.

Any precipitation that comes will be considered above normal because the normal is so low to begin with, Sugden said.

Sugden said the lack of moisture brings high fire danger, which could be exacerbated by the high winds. Thankfully winds as strong as Wednesday are not expected in the next week.

"That's good, but any time the pressure system deepens and stuff like that we can get breezy, high fire weather danger out there for sure," he said. "That's probably not going to be improved until spring, once we finally get Gulf of Mexico moisture back up here."

Erin Stillwagon of the Garden City Fire Department said they responded to 14 calls Wednesday, with 11 being in a four-hour window of the wind event.

Two of the calls were in response to fires caused by the downed power lines due to the wind, Stillwagon said.

One was south of the city in a field and there were a few spot fires, but they were able to get them under control with the help from farmers with discs and the county sending out a water tanker out, allowing them to keep it under control despite the winds, Stillwagon reported.

The other, they were dispatched to the Kearny County/Finney County line when a fire that originated in Kearny County crossed over into Finney County.

In total, they responded to 10 calls for downed power lines throughout the storm, Stillwagon said.

"We were extremely fortunate not to be called out to any car accidents yesterday," she said. "We would like to thank the community for doing their best to stay indoors if they were able. Limiting travel kept our community members and all of our local first responders safer."

Mike Muirhead, Garden City Public Utilities Director, said the electric system started having some issues around 11:30 a.m. and noon. There were several instances where lights would go off and on, which is sub-station equipment operated.

At 3:43 p.m. a little over 500 meters were out at a time, Muirhead said. Crews worked to restore power and it was back on by 7 p.m. or close to it.

Additionally eight power poles were broken and have been temporarily repaired, Muirhead said. Crews worked until about 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 16 getting those stabilized.

There were also several places where trees blew over and tore down power lines and tore down service lines that actually ran to homes, Muirhead said.

Several signs were also twisted and bent and some of the shrouds around the traffic light signals were blown away, Muirhead said. There was also some damage to the buildings at the wastewater treatment plant to the roof. Someone will need to be brought in to get those repairs done as it was pretty significant he said.

"It was pretty bad, but all-in-all we faired pretty good compared to some other communities," he said. "We checked with the city of Cimarron to see if they needed any assistance and Jetmore if they needed assistance before," he said. "We just sent a crew, a three-man crew with equipment to Russell to help them with their mutual aid request, with they're 30-40 power poles that were down in their town. They had over 100 m.p.h. winds."

Finney County Sheriff Mike Warren reported three accidents related to the weather Wednesday due to low visibility and were all rear-end accidents.

One was on north US Highway 83 and the other two were on Big Lowe Road west of Garden City, Warren said. The one on Highway 83 involved two semis.

No injuries were reported in any of the accidents.

Warren wants to remind people to check and change engine air filters and in-cabin air filters as there was a lot of dirt being sucked in.

"The Ford County Sheriff, he sent out an email to a lot of us Sheriff's and reminding us, because they had an issue with one of their Sheriff's vehicles shutting down on them and that was because of the filters were dirty," he said. "So, take a look at those and make sure so you don't leave yourself stranded somewhere."

Technical Trooper Mike Racy with the Kansas Highway Patrol said they worked about 15 crashes Wednesday, with there being four injury accidents, nine accidents with no injuries and two crashes with three fatalities. One fatality crash had one person and the second fatality crash had two people in it.

"The single fatality there was two vehicles involved and the two fatality there was multiple vehicles involved and that one is still at this time is under investigation because there was so many vehicles, we're not sure if it was one continuous crash or if there were multiple crashes," he said. "That's what we're trying to investigate right now and figure out exactly how that all happened."

KHP online crash log reports a fatality crash involving two vehicles in Haskell County at U.S. Highway 83 and County Road 230.

According to the crash narrative one vehicle was stopped in the roadway and the other vehicle did not see it and rear-ended it. Both vehicles were in the northbound lane.

Garden City Police Department did not work any accidents on Dec. 15.

Erinn Reyes, GCPD administrative assistant, said the department dealt with traffic hazards and a few power outages, cutting down power lines and such and for a time only responded to emergency calls.

"For several hours because of all the hazardous weather, our officers were only responding to emergency calls ... or crimes-in-progress calls because of the weather," she said. "So, any non-emergency calls like a follow-ups ... we weren't responding to those until the weather kind of got under control."