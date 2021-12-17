Garden City native is new fire chief for community

Garden City has a new fire chief.

Jon Irsik started as the new Garden City Fire Chief on Dec. 7.

A native of the Garden City, Irsik attended Garden City High School where he graduated from in 1999. After high school he took a break before attending Garden City Community College where he received a degree in Fire Science in 2008.

He currently lives in Garden City with his wife, Shannon, and two daughters, Avery and Taylor.

He has been a member of the Garden City Fire Department for 18 years, since he was hired in 2004.

Irsik said numerous factors drew him to firefighting – the idea of helping somebody and doing something bigger than construction or being a car salesman, which he was before he started firefighting, and the input from friends who were already with the Fire Department.

He was hooked after his first fire, Irsik said. It was the feeling and adrenaline rush and being able to take care of the community held onto him and is why he is excited to now be the Fire Chief.

"Just being able to serve the community you grew up in, what better honor is there than to be the Fire Chief of Garden City?" he said. "I mean I grew up here, I've walked these streets, I rode my bike on these streets, went to the high school ... and attended all the stuff and now I get to be a big role in serving and protecting the community from fire."

Irsik said he decided to apply for the Fire Chief position because he felt it was his new calling, the same as when he decided to join the department in 2004.

"I've served as a firefighter and I took care of the community, now I feel as fire chief I can do both," he said. "I can take care of the firefighters and the community at the same time and be a voice for them across the street and out in the public and make sure we're getting the best possible equipment and firefighters we can possibly get to serve the community of Garden City."

When he was named the new Fire Chief, Irsik said he felt about every emotion – a lot of excitement and he was a bit scared, as it's a large role with a lot of pressure, but it's a healthy fear and he "just wants to do right by it."

"There's only a handful of names that have been the Fire Chief of Garden City and to even be considered and hired is an honor for me," he said.

His main focus right now, just a little over a week since he took over, is serving operations, Irsik said. It's the part the community sees and what they expect the Fire Department to be a fully functioning, highly trained, professional organization.

"My main goal is to make sure that the expected service is delivered to the city of Garden City," he said.