SWKS COVID-19 UPDATE Cases continue to rise in area

Garden City Telegram

Finney County has added 65 new positive confirmed COVID-19 cases with an overall total of 8,463 as of Wednesday, with a decrease to 344 active positive cases being monitored.

Of the Finney County cases, there is an increase to 16 individuals currently hospitalized, while there has been a total of 65 deaths as of Wednesday. A total of 15,364 cases have tested negative for COVID-19. There are 43 cases pending. The FCHD positivity rate has decreased to 31.0 percent.

The Finney County Health Department updates the positivity rate on Tuesdays.

Finney County has administered 20,586 total vaccines. This includes first and second doses as well as boosters.

COVID-19 vaccines are available to any person who lives or works in Kansas,. Those under 18 must have parental consent. Children five to 11 years old can receive a Pediatric Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine by appointment. Appointments for children are available from 12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The FCHD has an online COVID-19 Resource Hub for Finney County at:

https://finney-county-coronavirus-response-finneycountygis.hub.arcgis.com

SOUTHWEST KANSAS NUMBERS

Ford County saw 23 new positive confirmed additional cases, with an overall total to 7,647 as of Wednesday. Seward County added 22 positive cases to its total of 5,248. Grant County increased by 18 cases as of Wednesday for an overall total of 1,549. Haskell County added seven cases for a total of 700 while Scott County added six cases for a total of 922.

Meade and Wichita Counties added five cases for totals of 787 and 343, respectively. Morton County added four cases for a total of 468 while Greeley County added three cases for a total of 229. Kearny, Lane and Stevens Counties each added two cases for totals of 968, 219 and 1,033, respectively.

Numbers in other southwest Kansas counties remained constant through Wednesday.

Here’s a look at the overall totals of positive confirmed COVID-19 cases, listed by the KDHE, as of 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday:

Finney - 8,463

Ford - 7,647

Grant - 1,549

Gray - 954

Greeley - 229

Hamilton - 341

Haskell - 700

Kearny - 968

Lane - 219

Meade - 787

Morton - 468

Scott - 922

Seward - 5,248

Stanton - 331

Stevens - 1,033

Wichita Co. - 343

The state of Kansas has over 493,400 confirmed positive cases overall as of Wednesday.

The Finney County Health Department recommends practicing preventative actions such as social distancing, washing your hands regularly, and wearing a cloth face mask when in spaces where social distancing is difficult.

Call Finney County’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hotline, at (620) 272-3600 , 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, if you have recently traveled to a known infected area, have had exposure to someone who has COVID-19, or are experiencing mild to severe respiratory illness, including fever, chills, headache, sore throat, lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing), loss of taste or smell.