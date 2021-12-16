Emmaus House, Salvation Army seeking holiday assistance

Christmas time is here and for some, help is needed.

Emmaus House, Garden City's food pantry, soup kitchen and homeless shelter, provides help to people throughout the year.

On Dec. 22, Emmaus House will distribute their annual Holiday boxes to those in the community who have signed up to be part of their food box program.

Brittney Knoll, Emmaus House executive director said food donations are still needed to help fill the boxes. They need hams or chickens, corn, green beans, baked beans, mashed potatoes, cake or cookie mixes, soup and mac and cheese.

Knoll said while they accept donations whenever, she asks that donations for the boxes be made by Dec. 20 so they can be prepared for Wednesday.

Emmaus House is always accepting volunteers too, Knoll said, but she does like to have a sit down with those wanting to volunteer to find the right place for them as there are many opportunities to help at Emmaus House with the food pantry, soup kitchen and homeless shelter.

"There's so many different opportunities and we want you to be comfortable with what you're doing so that way you want to come back," she said. "We don't want you to come and go 'oh man that was a lot, I don't want to do that again.' We want you to be comfortable, so it's really important to kind of find your fit, everything isn't for everybody."

To volunteer or for more information, call 620-275-2008 or stop by Emmaus House at 802 N. Fifth St.

The Salvation Army is already giving out their holiday food boxes and while it is too late to sign up to have one, donations and volunteers for the Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign are still needed.

Captain Chelsea Barnes, Finney County corps commander, said donations can be dropped off at the Salvation Army's office but what they really need right now are bell ringers to donate their time to the kettles and even just to send in checks.

"We're at only 38% of our goal. We still have quite a way to go in nine days including today (Dec. 15)," she said.

A news release from the Salvation Army says every dollar donated to the organization stays in the Finney County area to provide direct assistance to their clients and on average, the Salvation Army is "one of the most effective providers of social services with the overwhelming amount of donations going directly to help people in need."

The Red Kettle campaign will wrap up 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve, but donations will continue to be collected for the Christmas season campaign through Jan. 31.

Barnes hopes people find a way to help out.

"We know the Finney County community is extremely generous," she said. "Whether they find time to donate while shopping, bell ring over Christmas break, or set-up a virtual kettle on-line, we greatly appreciate every ounce of support people provide to us."

Volunteer bell ringers will be out from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

To register to be a bell ringer go to registertoring.com.

To donate to the Salvation Army, donations can be made online at salarmy.us/HopeMarchesOnGardenCity or can be given in-person or sent into their main office at 216 N. Ninth St.