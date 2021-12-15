Va Va Vintage, a vintage and antique store, opens in Garden City

Vintage and antiques items are available at the downtown store, Va Va Vintage.

The store, located at 603 1/2 N. Eighth St., opened Memorial Day weekend of this year by husband and wife, Mitch and Jude Near.

Mitch Near is a native of Garden City while Jude Near grew up in Oakley.

After they got married in 1989 they lived in Garden City for four years before moving to Lawrence and then Kansas City for 20 years. They moved back to Garden City to be closer to family about six years ago.

Jude Near said both of them have been lifelong collectors, who hang on to everything.

"As a result, people in our families give us all the stuff they don't want, like grandma's sewing machine or mom's china," she said.

They began selling some of the things they have collected over the years in 2010, Jude Near Said.

"We used to just shop in antique stores because that's what we liked to furnish our home with, vintage and antique stuff that was cool," she said. "Then, we found a need to get rid of some stuff so we started selling it."

So, they decided to make that into a business, Jude Near said. They started out by having an antique booth in the Lawrence Antique Mall and West Bottoms Antique District in Kansas City.

In addition to selling in person they sold, and continue to sell, online on Etsy and eBay.

Mitch Near said their first antique sale was actually an old steamer trunk to Etsy themselves for display in their lobby in New York.

"I thought we're off to a good start if the people who run Etsy are putting our stuff in their front office," he said.

Since then the have also made sales to prop houses in Los Angeles for movie props, museums and for people to have in their homes, Mitch Near said.

While having a brick and mortar store has been an idea for them for year it wasn't until this year that plans solidified.

Mitch Near said besides the online sales they used to have "blow out sales" at their home, that they would advertise heavily as not a garage sale, every three or four months where items would be placed in the back yard, front yard, drive way and garage.

They did well, he said, but essentially they were setting up a store outside, in the elements and they had to take part of it down every night and put it out again in the morning.

"What was happening is we'd slam the doors shut on Sunday night and somebody would order a couple things on Etsy and we'd be like 'where'd you put that?' Then we'd have to spend time going through everything," he said.

It was becoming a bit of a hassle, Mitch Near said. So, they looked into getting a store front.

"This is 2,500 sq. ft. and it was sitting empty and the guy who owns the building gave us a really good price on it," he said. "We're like, at least we'll have everything organized in one spot."

Business has been good since opening the store, Mitch Near said, the only downside right now is that the 8th St. project is ongoing right outside their doors.

"What's been great though is that people have responded, I mean we just give very specific instructions in our ads and on the signage – come park in the back," he said. "We have people coming in the back, they don't seem to mind parking in an alley."

In addition to selling at the store and online, the Nears have volunteered for the Finney County Historical Society Appraisal Fair and will now offer professional appraisals for a fee at their store.

They also plan to start offering estate sale planning and organizing, Jude Near said. She also has about 20 year's experience in interior design and professional organizing which will continue to be offered.

Another service they offer is helping people find things as they come into the store Jude Near said.

"We have a sign-up sheet for people that are looking for things, so then if we get that in, this person said dresser, 55 inches wide or less, if what they're looking for," she said. "When we get one of those, they're the first people we call and send a photo and measurements, give them the first opportunity to purchase that before we put it out for sale in the store."

Jude Near said the they also hope to start doing some events like painting parties and floral arranging, etc.

They want to make the store a destination, Mitch Near said.

"We want this not just to be a store but a fun place to go, place for people to sit and visit," he said.

Jude Near concurred.

"We have books and we want you to sit down and look through your books and have time to really browse and decide what you want, have a cup of coffee, visit with us. We like meeting people and hearing their stories," she said. "We love hearing the stories behind people's things and we love sharing the stories behind what we sell if we know it."

Regular store hours are Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m. to 5;30 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Sunday 1-4 p.m.

Starting Dec. 15, the Va Va Vintage will be open Tuesday through Sunday, being open 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 1-5:30 p.m. on Sunday.