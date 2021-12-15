GCCC Trustees approve letter of intent for turf replacement, track respray

Garden City Community College Board of Trustees approved a letter of intent with Mammoth Construction to replace the synthetic turf and respray the track at Broncbuster Stadium at their regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday.

Administration has been working on proposals to replace the turf and respray the track as part of the master facilities planning as the turf is at the end of its life and due for replacement.

Financing of the project will be brought to the board in early 2022, however in order to get the turf replacement project in the queue with Mammoth Construction, a letter of intent needed to be approved. The Board approved the letter, which is not a binding agreement, stating that if GCC goes forward with the project, exclusive negotiations will take place with Mammoth Construction.

GCCC President Ryan Ruda also spoke to the board about other long-term financing that can be brought forward for the board to consider in 2022.

One of the projects up for consideration is a video board for the athletic facility, which would enhance the facility's use and puts the college in a position where they would "be able to host post-season bowl games. We also have plans being able to host high school games and ... marching band contests. All of these capabilities give us the aesthetic as well as facility use to enhance the overall experience for these different contests, to be able to help as a ... marketing component as well."

Another project is the replacement of GCCC's large-scale copier. Ruda said the current one has been serviced to the point of not being able to service it any longer and they are no longer able to get parts for it.

The recommendation is to replace the copier and to get a new one that will allow the college to do do several print jobs that they typically would have to outsource.

Ruda also gave an update on enrollment.

"This fall semester we've gone into the fall semester with a goal institutionally with an increase of 2%, we've ended our fall semester at 5.5% increase, so, very successful fall semester," he said. "Going into the spring, currently as of this morning, we've set an instructional goal that we'd have 4%."

Also at the meeting Rodney Dozier, GCCC Campus Police Chief, gave a departmental review to the Board.

Dozier highlighted the department's mission, core values and strengths and shared how continued community partnerships with local law enforcement agencies are beneficial to the department.

Two executive sessions were held but not action was taken.