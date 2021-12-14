Wheatland Electric awards Sharing Success grants

Garden City Telegram

SCOTT CITY– Wheatland Electric Cooperative Inc.’s Giving Goodness Charity Challenge has announced that Kans for Kids Fighting Cancer in Barton County is this year’s winner.

The non-profit organization, based in Hoisington, assists children who are living with cancer and is the recipient of a $1,000 Sharing Success grant. The organization was championed by Wheatland Electric’s cooperative membership and Facebook fans and followers through multiple rounds of online voting during the Giving Goodness contest held entirely on social media from Oct. 25 through Nov. 12.

In addition, three other Giving Goodness finalists in the online contest are also received Sharing Success grants.

Finney County United Way’s Dolly Parton Imagination Library received a $500 grant; Hamilton County VIP Senior Center, located in Syracuse, received a $250 grant; and the Grow and Learn Childcare Center, located in Leoti, also received $250 in Sharing Success funds.

Throughout the contest, co-op members and followers were encouraged to nominate and vote for a deserving non-profit or charitable organization within the service territory and rallied friends and family to do the same.