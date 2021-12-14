SWKS COVID-19 UPDATE Majority of area sees increase in confirmed cases

Garden City Telegram

Finney County has added 56 new positive confirmed COVID-19 cases with an overall total of 8,398 as of Friday, with a decrease to 362 active positive cases being monitored.

Of the Finney County cases, there is an increase to 12 individuals currently hospitalized, while there has been a total of 65 deaths as of Friday. A total of 15,282 cases have tested negative for COVID-19. There are 32 cases pending. The FCHD positivity rate has decreased to 36.8 percent.

No updated numbers from Monday are available by the Finney County Health Department.

The Finney County Health Department updates the positivity rate on Tuesdays.

Finney County has administered 20,586 total vaccines. This includes first and second doses as well as boosters.

COVID-19 vaccines are available to any person who lives or works in Kansas,. Those under 18 must have parental consent. Children five to 11 years old can receive a Pediatric Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine by appointment. Appointments for children are available from 12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The FCHD has an online COVID-19 Resource Hub for Finney County at:

https://finney-county-coronavirus-response-finneycountygis.hub.arcgis.com

SOUTHWEST KANSAS NUMBERS

Ford County saw 29 new positive confirmed additional cases, with an overall total to 7,624 as of Monday. Seward County added 13 positive cases to its total of 5,226. Grant and Kearny Counties each increased by nine cases as of Monday with overall totals of 1,531 and 966, respectively.

Gray, Hamilton, Haskell and Wichita Counties each added four cases for totals of 954, 341, 693 and 338, respectively. Meade County added three cases for a total of 782 while Morton County added two cases for a total of 464. Greeley, Lane, Scott and Stanton Counties each added one case as of Monday for totals of 226, 217, 916 and 331, respectively.

Numbers in other southwest Kansas counties remained constant through Monday.

Here’s a look at the overall totals of positive confirmed COVID-19 cases, listed by the KDHE, as of 12:30 p.m. on Monday:

Finney - 8,398

Ford - 7,624

Grant - 1,531

Gray - 954

Greeley - 226

Hamilton - 341

Haskell - 693

Kearny - 966

Lane - 217

Meade - 782

Morton - 464

Scott - 916

Seward - 5,226

Stanton - 331

Stevens - 1,031

Wichita Co. - 338

The state of Kansas has over 489,300 confirmed positive cases overall as of Monday.

The Finney County Health Department recommends practicing preventative actions such as social distancing, washing your hands regularly, and wearing a cloth face mask when in spaces where social distancing is difficult.

Call Finney County’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hotline, at (620) 272-3600 , 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, if you have recently traveled to a known infected area, have had exposure to someone who has COVID-19, or are experiencing mild to severe respiratory illness, including fever, chills, headache, sore throat, lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing), loss of taste or smell.