GCHS gets grant for Buffalo Supply

The Garden City High School National Honor Society Chapter has been awarded a Community Service Grant from the National Student Leadership Conference (NSLC) to help support the Buffalo Supply Station at the school.

The NSLC has partnered with the National Honor Society (NHS) to provide funds for NHS chapters that want to make a positive impact on their community.

The school also received a grant from the Western Kansas Community Foundation for the Buffalo Supply Station. The grant helps support the project that will help to serve the students at the school.

The Buffalo Supply Station provides students with snacks, simple food items, personal hygiene items, and school supplies. The station is located in the school, outside of the Career Center. Students can take any items that they need for their support free of charge.