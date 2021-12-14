Christmas breaks to begin for schools

Students looking forward to the holiday break are counting down the days.

Christmas break for USD 457, USD 363 and Garden City Community College all begin within three days of each other this year.

USD 457's Christmas break begins on Dec. 20 and runs through Dec. 31, however will school resumes on Jan. 6 for students. Teachers return on Jan. 3 for in-service days on Jan. 3-5. District offices will reopen on Jan. 3.

USD 363 begins their Christmas break on Dec. 17 with a noon dismissal. School for Holcomb resumes on Jan. 4, also with a noon dismissal.

Garden City Community College campus will be closed Dec. 18 through Jan. 2 with regular business hours coming back on Jan. 3.

The 2021-22 spring semester will begin on Jan. 10.