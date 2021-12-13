Holiday open house returns to Finney County Historical Museum

People filled the Finney County Historical Museum Saturday for the return of its annual holiday open house.

The event consisted of the opening of the Museum's Christmas exhibit in the Front Door Gallery, seasonal snacks, a group of volunteer Christmas carolers, shopping at the Museum Store as well as with several visiting vendors in the conference room, antique car rides and a raffle to win some vintage Christmas tree china from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Christmas exhibit features a mechanical Santa's Workshop diorama that dates back to about 1950 and has been displayed every other year since it was discovered in 2015 in an old coal storage area in the Windsor Hotel. It was donated to the museum by the Finney County Preservation Alliance through efforts of the late Dan Harness.

Local Tom Herman, a former carpenter who also does restoration work, restored the piece.

The exhibit also includes a display of Santa Claus uniforms worn in past decades by several local residents who have portrayed St. Nicholas and Mrs. Claus.

Steve Quakenbush, executive director of the Finney County Historical Museum, said he as pleased with the turnout. Their record for attendance was in 2019, they didn't have one in 2020, where they had over 300 people, but they did had a considerable amount of people come Saturday.

"We've had a couple of slow periods with almost nobody, because it's come and go, but my gosh we're just been packed several times," he said. "I keep hearing the door opening and people coming in and we're real pleased with the celebration."

The open house is a fun way to celebrate both history and the holidays and it seems like people are happy to come out and do something, so it's been wonderful, Quakenbush said.

Marcus James, a former Garden City resident himself, attended the event with his five nieces and nephews, who moved here at the beginning of the 2021-22 school year.

On Saturdays the children's grandparents try to take them out of the house and be sociable, so they suggested the zoo and museum and James has always wanted to come to the museum, so he decided to bring the children Saturday.

"I think it's incredible," he said. "I think that they've done a good job of balancing the history with the holidays and just getting people in the spirit of just being around others."

The museum is awesome, James said.

"I'm a social studies/history teacher, so this is cool to see and learn about Buffalo Jones and see all the different displays," he said. "It's kind of something for everybody, even if (the children) can't read they can look at things. It's just a great family place to come and visit."

Marybeth Harms visited the open house with her four children. Harms is a member of the Finney County Historical Society.

Harms said they've enjoyed the displays Saturday, especially the Christmas diorama and the open house.

"I think it's a good way to get the community here as well, the kids have really enjoyed it, especially the cookies and the treats," she said. "I think it's a good way to have outreach for maybe people who aren't as aware that this is here."

Tyler Thon, one of the antique car drivers, said the open house was great.

"They absolutely killed it," he said. "I like the Christmas display, moving hands. Also, I never really got the chance to come in here, because I usually bring my son here, and actually read the stuff. My son's not with me, I love taking him with but it's hard with a 3-year-old, to get to actually learn some stuff and read everything."

Thon also enjoyed meeting and driving people around in his 1941 Ford convertible.

"(Quakenbush) asked me to participate and it just sounded fun," he said. "I got to share my passion for old cars with people and give them rides. It was awesome, I got to meet a lot of different people, so it was really fun."

Regular exhibit viewing hours during the winter season are 1-5 p.m., seven days a week.