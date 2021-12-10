USDA energy infrastructure grants awarded in area

Garden City Telegram

United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Acting State Director for Rural Development Kansas Dan Fischer today announced that USDA is investing $833,664 to improve the energy infrastructure in 26 Kansas towns and counties.

“Investments like these increase energy options for Kansas consumers,” Fischer said. “By expanding energy availability and increasing energy efficiency, we are increasing Kansan’s energy independence.”

These USDA investments are coming through two programs specifically designed to help people and businesses in rural areas. These programs include Rural Energy for America Program and the Higher Blends Infrastructure Incentive Program.

The specifics on area Kansas projects include:

$84,002 grant - This Rural Development investment will be used to create infrastructure to expand the sales and use of renewable fuels at Skyland Grain, LLC, fueling stations in Preston, Cunningham, and Moscow. This project will increase the amount of ethanol sold by 668,205 gallons per year.

$20,000 grant - This Rural Development investment will be used for the purchase and installation of a 15 kW Bergey wind turbine at 3M Farms, LLC, of Tribune. The system is estimated to produce 51,808 kilowatt hours (kWh) per year, which is enough electricity to power four homes.

$14,875 grant - This Rural Development investment will be used to assist Kelman Enterprises Inc., an ag producer in Sublette, purchase and install a 15 kW Bergey Wind Turbine. This project will save $3,318 per year and will replace 60,328 kWh, or 85 percent of annual consumption, which is enough electricity to power five homes.

$20,000 grant - This Rural Development investment will be used for the purchase and installation of a 15 kW Bergey wind turbine. Mark Cavenee is an ag producer in Tribune. This project will realize $5,296 per year in electricity savings and will replace 54,255 kWh, 97.65 percent of annual usage, which is enough electricity to power five homes.

$14,875 grant - This Rural Development investment will be used to assist Thomas L. Lahey, an ag producer in Moscow, to purchase and install a 15 kW Bergey wind turbine. This project will realize $5,224 per year in savings and will replace 59,328 kWh, 100 percent of annual usage, which is enough electricity to power five homes.