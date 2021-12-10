USD 457 to hold job fair Dec. 15 at fairgrounds

Garden City Telegram

Garden City Public Schools USD 457 will hold a Job Fair from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Dec. 15 at the Finney County Fairgrounds Exhibition building, 209 Lake Ave.

The event is an opportunity to connect the school district directly with those that are seeking jobs.

Applicants interested in beginning a rewarding career can visit https://gardencity.tedk12.com/hire/index.aspx to view the job opportunities that are available. Job opportunities include: teachers, substitute teachers, paraprofessionals, maintenance specialists, bus drivers, nutrition assistant and many other positions.

USD 457 has the ninth largest enrollment in the state of Kansas, serving over 7,300 students in 18 attendance centers. The district serves students from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade. The district is the second largest geographically in the state of Kansas, encompassing a total of 928 square miles.