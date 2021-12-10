SWKS COVID-19 UPDATE Area sees uptick in cases

Garden City Telegram

Finney County has added 56 new positive confirmed COVID-19 cases with an overall total of 8,398 as of Friday, with a decrease to 362 active positive cases being monitored.

Of the Finney County cases, there is an increase to 12 individuals currently hospitalized, while there has been a total of 65 deaths as of Friday. A total of 15,282 cases have tested negative for COVID-19. There are 32 cases pending. The FCHD positivity rate has decreased to 36.8 percent.

The Finney County Health Department updates the positivity rate on Tuesdays.

Finney County has administered 20,586 total vaccines. This includes first and second doses as well as boosters.

COVID-19 vaccines are available to any person who lives or works in Kansas,. Those under 18 must have parental consent. Children five to 11 years old can receive a Pediatric Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine by appointment. Appointments for children are available from 12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The FCHD has an online COVID-19 Resource Hub for Finney County at:

https://finney-county-coronavirus-response-finneycountygis.hub.arcgis.com

SOUTHWEST KANSAS NUMBERS

Ford County saw 34 new positive confirmed additional cases, with an overall total to 7,595 as of Friday. Seward County added 17 positive cases to its total of 5,213. Grant County increased by 16 positive cases for an overall total of 1.522 while Kearny County added 10 cases for a total of 957. Haskell County added seven cases for a total of 689.

Meade and Stevens Counties each added six cases for totals of 779 and 1,031, respectively. Greeley and Wichita Counties added five cases each for totals of 225 and 334, respectively, while Scott County added four cases for a total of 915. Hamilton County added two cases for a total of 337. Gray, Morton and Stanton Counties each added one case for totals os 950, 462 and 330, respectively.

Numbers in other southwest Kansas counties remained constant through Friday.

Here’s a look at the overall totals of positive confirmed COVID-19 cases, listed by the KDHE, as of 12:30 p.m. on Friday:

Finney - 8,398

Ford - 7,595

Grant - 1,522

Gray - 950

Greeley - 225

Hamilton - 337

Haskell - 689

Kearny - 957

Lane - 216

Meade - 779

Morton - 462

Scott - 915

Seward - 5,213

Stanton - 330

Stevens - 1,031

Wichita Co. - 334

The state of Kansas has over 486,100 confirmed positive cases overall as of Friday.

The Finney County Health Department recommends practicing preventative actions such as social distancing, washing your hands regularly, and wearing a cloth face mask when in spaces where social distancing is difficult.

Call Finney County’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hotline, at (620) 272-3600 , 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, if you have recently traveled to a known infected area, have had exposure to someone who has COVID-19, or are experiencing mild to severe respiratory illness, including fever, chills, headache, sore throat, lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing), loss of taste or smell.