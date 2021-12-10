Music concerts scheduled at USD 457 schools in coming week

Garden City Telegram

There will be a number of music concerts scheduled in the coming week at Garden City Public Schools USD 457. The free concerts are open to the public.

Kenneth Henderson Middle School will present a choir concert at 6 p.m. on Monday in the school’s gym, 2406 Fleming St.

Horace Good Middle School will present a band concert at 6 p.m. on Monday, in the school’s Clifford Hope auditorium, 1412 N. Main St.

Florence Wilson Elementary School will present a fourth grade “Crazy Christmas: concert on Monday in the school’s gym, 1709 Labrador Blvd. Mrs. Thomas’ class will perform at 6 p.m. and Mr. Garrier’s class will perform at 7 p.m.

Buffalo Jones Elementary School will present a second and fourth grade winter program at 6:30 p.m. on Monday in the school’s gym, 708 Taylor Ave.

Kenneth Henderson Middle School will present a band concert at 6 p.m. on Dec. 14 in the school’s gym, 2406 Fleming St.

Horace Good Middle School will present a choir concert at 6 p.m. on Dec. 14 in the school’s Clifford Hope auditorium, 1412 N. Main St.

Jennie Wilson Elementary School will present a third and fourth grade Christmas concert at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 14, at 6:30 p.m. in the school’s gym, 1401 Harding Ave.

The Garden City High School band will present a concert at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 14, in the school’s auditorium, 2720 Buffalo Way Blvd.

Jennie Barker Elementary School will present a second and fourth grade winter program on at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 16, in the school’s gym, 5585 N. Jennie Barker Rd.

Abe Hubert Elementary school will present a fourth grade and Newcomers concert at 6 p.m. on Dec. 16 at 6:00 p.m. in the school’s gym, 1205 A St.

Jennie Wilson Elementary School will present a kindergarten through second grade winter program at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 16, in the school’s gym, 1401 Harding Ave.

The Garden City High School choir will present a concert at 7:30 p.m. on Dec.16, in the school’s auditorium, 2720 Buffalo Way Blvd.