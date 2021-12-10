Zoo receives award for distance learning program

Garden City Telegram

Lee Richardson Zoo has received the Center for Interactive Learning and Collaboration’s (CILC) 2020-2021 Pinnacle Award for the 10th time for its Distance Learning program.

To receive the Pinnacle Award, organizations must score 95% or above for the entire year on the evaluations of their Distance Learning programs.

With this being the 10th year, the zoo has received the award, Lee Richardson Zoo has been inducted into the CILC’s Pinnacle Award Hall of Fame.

“The last year of operations has been an unprecedented challenge for our content providers with many schools and museums closed due to the Pandemic. CILC’s content providers not only rose to the challenge, they surmounted it,” Jan Zanetis, managing director of CILC said.

Each year, content providers from around the world are recognized for their “Programs of Distinction,” and for receiving outstanding ratings on program evaluations by educators and activity directors.

Recipients of this annual award represent museums, science centers, art galleries, zoos, aquariums, musicians, and authors. They stand out as demonstrating quality of educational content and exceptional skill at program delivery.

The zoo currently offers Distance Learning (digital interactive) programming to locations around the world, sharing up close looks at live animals, which are aligned with topics meeting national education standards.

For more information about the programs, email the zoo at zoo.education@gardencityks.us or call at 620-276-1250.