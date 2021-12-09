SWKS COVID-19 UPDATE Area sees uptick in cases

Garden City Telegram

Finney County has added 43 new positive confirmed COVID-19 cases with an overall total of 8,342 as of Wednesday, with a decrease to 373 active positive cases being monitored.

Of the Finney County cases, there is a decrease to 11 individuals currently hospitalized, while there has been a total of 65 deaths as of Wednesday. A total of 15,217 cases have tested negative for COVID-19. There are 71 cases pending. The FCHD positivity rate has decreased to 36.8 percent.

The Finney County Health Department updates the positivity rate on Tuesdays.

Finney County has administered 20,586 total vaccines. This includes first and second doses as well as boosters.

COVID-19 vaccines are available to any person who lives or works in Kansas,. Those under 18 must have parental consent. Children five to 11 years old can receive a Pediatric Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine by appointment. Appointments for children are available from 12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The FCHD has an online COVID-19 Resource Hub for Finney County at:

https://finney-county-coronavirus-response-finneycountygis.hub.arcgis.com

SOUTHWEST KANSAS NUMBERS

Ford County saw 31 new positive confirmed additional cases, with an overall total to 7,561 as of Wednesday. Seward County added 50 positive cases to its total of 5,196. Grant County increased by 18 positive cases as of Wednesday for an overall total of 1,506 while Stevens County added 13 cases for a total of 1,025. Kearny and Scott Counties each added 10 cases for totals of 947 and 911, respectively.

Meade and Wichita Counties added nine cases each for totals of 773 and 329, respectively. Haskell County added seven cases for a total of 682 while Morton County added five cases for a total of 461. Greeley and Hamilton Counties each added four cases for totals of 220 and 335, respectively. Lane County added three cases for a total of 217. Stanton and Gray County added one case for a totals of 329 and 949, respectively.

Here’s a look at the overall totals of positive confirmed COVID-19 cases, listed by the KDHE, as of 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday:

Finney - 8,342

Ford - 7,561

Grant - 1,506

Gray - 949

Greeley - 220

Hamilton - 335

Haskell - 682

Kearny - 947

Lane - 217

Meade - 773

Morton - 461

Scott - 911

Seward - 5,196

Stanton - 329

Stevens - 1,025

Wichita Co. - 329

The state of Kansas has over 482,200 confirmed positive cases overall as of Wednesday.

The Finney County Health Department recommends practicing preventative actions such as social distancing, washing your hands regularly, and wearing a cloth face mask when in spaces where social distancing is difficult.

Call Finney County’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hotline, at (620) 272-3600 , 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, if you have recently traveled to a known infected area, have had exposure to someone who has COVID-19, or are experiencing mild to severe respiratory illness, including fever, chills, headache, sore throat, lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing), loss of taste or smell.