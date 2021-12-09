Match Day 2021 sets record in giving for WKCF

Results are in for Match Day 2021.

Conny Bogaard, Executive Director of the Western Kansas Community Foundation which host the annual Match Day event, said they raised a new record this year in donations with roughly $658,099, this includes the $100,000 match pool.

Match Day was held on Giving Tuesday, Nov. 30, however donations began two weeks prior.

Emmaus House received the most donations at $79,797, Bogaard said.

"There is a little bit of a gap between them and the rest of the organizations, but overall, we are pleased with how nicely the money has been distributed over all the organizations," she said. "We had 39 charitable causes, and I think everybody got a little bit of a piece of the pie. This was of course our goal, our intention, we want to be fair and equitable as much as we can."

Every Match Day, it shows again that all of the organization receive a lot of support from the community, Bogaard said. It's not just in Garden City, as the WKCF hosts a parallel event in Leoti, in Wichita County, with the Wichita County Community Foundation, an affiliate of theirs.

"They hosted their own in-person event as well and it was very successful, they received many more donations than in previous years and one organization in particular spends out there and that is the Economic Development Office that raised money for their local day care facility," she said. "It's very exciting."

Leoti started their Match Day event at the same time as the WKCF in 2017, it just took them a little longer to get it fired up, Bogaard said. But now they receive a lot of support and donations from many people who have moved away from but still support them, the same can be seen in WKCF's Match Day in Garden City.

Both events see a lot of donations coming in online from all over the country, Bogaard said.

Overall, the Match Day went well, and starting accepting donations two weeks before the actual Match Day has been really helpful, Bogaard said.

"We try to drive the donations online, but there's still older people especially, that prefer to give in-person and mail-in checks and bring it by the office," she said. "That happens a lot, I think roughly $100,000 came in online and the rest of the gifts were made in person. That tells you that this is still very much a community that wants to give in person and by extending the giving period I think we really facilitated that."

Final numbers weren't known at the time of publication, but should have been published by end-of-day Thursday.

On Dec. 16 there will be a Match Day Celebration for the non-profits and sponsors who provided the WKCF's match pool dollars at Commerce Bank from 6:30-8 p.m. where the matching portions that go to all the organizations will be announced.