Annual Smoky Hills PBS kids writing contest underway

The annual PBS KIDS Writer’s Contest is now underway. The contest is designed to promote the advancement of children’s literacy skills through hands-on, active learning.

The contest empowers children in grades K-3 to celebrate creativity and build literacy skills by writing and illustrating their very own stories.

“Smoky Hills PBS is committed to helping children build valuable literacy skills through fun, hands-on opportunities to express their creativity and explore their imagination,” Haley Gagnon, special events coordinator of Smoky Hills PBS, said. “The PBS KIDS Writer’s Contest is a great way for children to use their imaginations by writing their own story and illustrating their own story. It’s amazing to see the ideas these young children come up with.”

Children in central and western Kansas can submit their entries to the Smoky Hills PBS KIDS Writers Contest by mailing their original story, along with an entry form, to Smoky Hills PBS.

SHPBS will select local winners and award prizes and trophies in the spring of 2022. Additionally, local winners will be highlighted on SmokyHillsPBS.org and their stories will be featured in a special presentation of contest winners.

The deadline to submit stories is March 4, 2022.

For more information on entry rules and contest resources visit SmokyHillsPBS.org.