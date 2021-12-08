Young Women of Purpose holding tree fundraiser

Garden City Telegram

Young Women of Purpose, a mentoring program at Horace Good Middle School, in conjunction with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Finney County, is selling pre-decorated Christmas trees as a fundraiser.

Each tree has been decorated by the youth members of the Young Women of Purpose. The girls walked to the Windsor Hotel multiple days after school and have spent hours decorating the trees, and now there is the opportunity to purchase one and help sponsor the program. The purchase comes with the tree and all of the ornaments. Donations of $50-plus are suggested per tree.

Trees can be picked up at the Windsor Hotel in downtown Garden City after 5 p.m. on Dec. 13.

Contact Deanna Clark, YWOP sponsor, at dclark2@gckschools.com if interested in purchasing a tree.