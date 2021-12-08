Irsik named new Garden City Fire Department chief

Garden City Telegram

The City of Garden City announced Tuesday the appointment of Jon Irsik as the City’s new Fire Chief. Irsik will fill the position vacated by the resignation of Chief Bill Beaty earlier this year.

“After a national search and an assessment center evaluation of the finalists that several community stakeholders participated in, Jon Irsik emerged as right choice for our City and our Department. Jon possesses leadership skills that are highly valued by our organization and are important qualities in a managing the complexities of a Fire Department,” Deputy Assistant Manager Jennifer Cunningham said. “Jon will do a phenomenal job as Fire Chief. He understands what the department needs, and he embodies the City’s core values of service and community in all that he does. The future is bright for the Garden City Fire Department; I personally am excited to see all they accomplish.”

Irsik currently serves as interim Battalion Chief for the Garden City Fire Department(GCFD) and has 17 years of experience in the fire service. Irsik started his career in 2004 with GCFD as a Firefighter I and moved through the ranks holding the positions of Firefighter II and acting Lieutenant before being appointed interim Battalion Chief.

He is a native of Garden City and holds an associate degree in Fire Science from Garden City Community College.

“I am honored to be selected as the next Fire Chief for Garden City Fire Department. I am committed, not only to the success of the department where I have dedicated my career, but also to the community that I have called home for my entire life,” Irsik said. “I look forward to continued progression for the department to better serve our great city.”