GCCC art students to showcase works

Garden City Telegram

Garden City Community College visual arts students will display their artwork created during the last year in the Pauline Joyce Fine Arts building lobby from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday. This event is free and open to the public.

The public will have the opportunity to view the artwork including paintings, drawings, sculptures, ceramics, and more.

This event will be in conjunction with the closing reception of the faculty exhibition in the Mercer Gallery. Refreshments will be provided.

For more information, contact Michael Knutson at michael.knutson@gcccks.edu