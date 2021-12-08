City Commission tables decision to hear KDOT roundabout proposal

Garden City Commission tabled making a decision on whether or not to hear a proposal from the Kansas Department of Transportation on a state funded roundabout as an alternative design to signalization.

At the Commission's Nov. 16 meeting, Burt Morey, KDOT Deputy Secretary Chief Engineer, presented an official report on controlling the intersection of Highway 156 and Jennie Barker Road and Mary Street, to make it a four-way stop with first stop signs and eventually traffic signal lights.

Signal designs have been submitted to KDOT for review and approval.

During public comment at that meeting, Morey offered the Commission an alternative proposal for a highway roundabout to be designed and constructed at KDOT's expense.

Following the meeting, Morey said it would be possible to have a more formal question for the Commission including a detailed design proposal, cost estimates and a timeline for a roundabout along with the same information for a traffic signal at the Commission's February 2022 regular meeting.

The Commission decided at the meeting Tuesday to table the decision on whether or not they would be interested in hearing the proposal until their next meeting on Dec. 21, with the full Commission present.

Commissioner Roy Cessna was absent Tuesday.

Commissioner Troy Unruh said he is in favor of hearing the proposal as he is a fan of traffic control and safety and whether or not he is a fan of roundabouts, it is scientifically proven that they are safer he said, plus if KDOT footed the bill it would be a cost savings to the city of somewhere around $500,000.

"I'm in favor of having them consider and present a roundabout proposal side-by-side with signalization and at that time we as a Commission can make that decision," he said. "I would really like to see both proposals."

Commissioner Shannon Dick said he is a big proponent of roundabouts, but doesn't believe it makes sense to have one at that location.

Commissioner Deb Oyler agrees.

"I understand the science behind roundabouts too and I'm not against roundabouts. I just question that particular location, especially if we're looking at a two-lane roundabout and truck traffic and all the other stuff that goes through it," she said.

Dick said he's also gotten a large response from his constituents on how they don't want a roundabout there.

"This is probably the most contact I've ever got an issue on, even more than masks. In this I've have 100% people say they do not want a roundabout in this area," he said.

Oyler said she got the same kind of feedback.

"I haven't had anybody tell me that they would like to see a roundabout in that particular location," she said. "They did mention other intersections in town, but that particular one they just, there just weren't the input that it would be favorable in that place."

Also at the meeting, the Service and Finance Department announced changes to the hours they are open to the public to 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, beginning Jan. 3, 2022.

Currently the department is open to the public from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Jared Kuhlmann, interim Finance Director, said the change is needed to allow the department staff to conduct department training, hold staff meetings or meet together as a group which is hard to do in the consistent presence of customers.

The change will also allow cashiers to count their drawers between 4-5 p.m. and issues with a count would be identified before a new day's transactions began. Cashiers could also begin to complete their deposit upon balancing their drawer and complete it by 9 a.m.

In other business:

Jette DeSalvo was appointed to the Airport Advisory Board with a term beginning Jan. 1, 2022 and ending Dec. 31, 2024.

Kris Smith was appointed to fill the vacant Homemaker position on the Police/Citizens Advisory Board with a term expiring in December 2024.

City employees were recognized at the meeting for years of service.

10 years: Mike Muirhead, Adam Patterson, Cory Rupp, Clay Billings, Mary Buchman, Elena Billings, Chance Vigil, Robert Coffield, John Davignon and Kacy Quintana.

20 years: Rachelle Powell, Billy Villanueva, Rita Diaz, Javier Hernandez, Andy Rousch, Roque Flores, Darren Leonard, Jose Rodriguez and Alvaro Torres.

30 years: Kent Pottorf and Ralph Rochat.

40 years: Grant Meyers III.

City of Garden City Safety Award Recipients were also recognized.