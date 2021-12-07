USD 457 Board of Education appoints Jennifer Cunningham as new board attorney

A board attorney for January through July 2022 was approved by the USD 457 Board of Education at their regular meeting Monday.

Jennifer Cunningham, of the firm Doering, Grisell & Cunningham, was selected at the board attorney.

USD 457 needed a new board attorney after their long-time legal counsel, Randy Grisell, is retiring at the end of the month.

Steve Karlin, USD 457 superintendent, said the district received one proposal for board attorney and that was from Doering, Grisell & Cunningham with Cunningham in the role as counsel with a sequence of back-up through other attorneys at the firm. They discussed the type of support the firm would be able to provide and at the interview they were able to dive deeper into that.

"The recommendation unanimously of that (selection) committee was to appoint Mrs. Cunningham as board attorney for January through June," he said. "Not that we have to go through a formal process, but the board will have to take action in July of next year to appoint your counsel for the school year 2022-23."

Board member Tim Hanigan said while there was only one applicant, any concern about there only being one dissipated during the interview process.

"Jennifer's just got a really good commitment and understanding first of all what she needs to work towards learning and the commitments there to do it," he said. "They (the firm) seem very committed to me to make us a part of their firm and making sure they have the personnel to handle it and take care of what they need to take care of to learn how to be experienced in it."

Fellow board member Alex Wallace agrees.

"I think the greatest part was they haven't got the job yet and they're already taking KSDE seminars to understand school a lot better," he said. "That feels good to have them ready to hit the ground running and to have the backing of that firm and Randy Grisell even if it's on ski slopes and he's committed to help us out."