SWKS COVID-19 UPDATE Cases continue to rise in area

Finney County has added 41 new positive confirmed COVID-19 cases with an overall total of 8,299 as of Monday, with a decrease to 426 active positive cases being monitored.

Of the Finney County cases, there is an increase to 12 individuals currently hospitalized, while there has been a total of 65 deaths as of Monday. A total of 15,152 cases have tested negative for COVID-19. There are 37 cases pending. The FCHD positivity rate is at 37.1 percent.

The Finney County Health Department updates the positivity rate on Tuesdays.

Finney County has administered 20,586 total vaccines. This includes first and second doses as well as boosters.

COVID-19 vaccines are available to any person who lives or works in Kansas,. Those under 18 must have parental consent. Children five to 11 years old can receive a Pediatric Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine by appointment. Appointments for children are available from 12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The FCHD has an online COVID-19 Resource Hub for Finney County at:

https://finney-county-coronavirus-response-finneycountygis.hub.arcgis.com

SOUTHWEST KANSAS NUMBERS

Ford County saw 37 new positive confirmed additional cases, with an overall total to 7,530 as of Monday. Seward County added 35 positive cases to its total of 5,146. Grant County increased by 12 cases as of Monday for an overall total of 1,488 while Kearny County added nine cases for a total of 937. Meade County added five cases for a total of 974.

Hamilton, Haskell and Lane counties each added four cases for totals of 331, 675 and 214, respectively. Greeley and Scott Counties each added three cases for totals of 216 and 901, respectively. Stanton and Stevens Counties added two cases each for totals of 328 and 1,012, respectively. Morton and Wichita Counties each added one case for totals of 456 and 320, respectively.

Numbers in other southwest Kansas counties remained constant through Monday.

Here’s a look at the overall totals of positive confirmed COVID-19 cases, listed by the KDHE, as of 12:30 p.m. on Monday:

Finney - 8,299

Ford - 7,530

Grant - 1,488

Gray - 948

Greeley - 216

Hamilton - 331

Haskell - 675

Kearny - 937

Lane - 214

Meade - 764

Morton - 456

Scott - 901

Seward - 5,146

Stanton - 328

Stevens - 1,012

Wichita Co. - 320

The state of Kansas has over 477,700 confirmed positive cases overall as of Monday.

The Finney County Health Department recommends practicing preventative actions such as social distancing, washing your hands regularly, and wearing a cloth face mask when in spaces where social distancing is difficult.

Call Finney County’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hotline, at (620) 272-3600 , 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, if you have recently traveled to a known infected area, have had exposure to someone who has COVID-19, or are experiencing mild to severe respiratory illness, including fever, chills, headache, sore throat, lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing), loss of taste or smell.