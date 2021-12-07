County Commission approves three projects for ARPA fund use

Finney County Commission approved how to spend some of the American Rescue Plan Act Funds at their regular commission meeting Monday.

In a letter to the Commission, former commissioner Rep. Bill Clifford, R-Kan, said the purpose of the funds is to "support pandemic recovery efforts, replace public sector lost revenue, spur job growth, jumpstart economic growth through household and business stabilization and address systematic public health and economic challenges."

The county was awarded approximately $7.1 million in ARPA funds, with the first half of about $3.55 million being released to the county in June of this year and the second half to be released in June of 2022.

Three projects were approved to spend funds on, they include improvements to county Sewer Districts 1, 2 and 3, Finney County Childcare and Early Learning Network and Garden City Community College Workforce Development.

Robert Reece, Finney County Administrator, said improvements to all three sewer districts could cost approximately $3.5 million, but the estimate is based upon preliminary estimates with some vendors.

Sewer District 1 has approximately $520,000 in improvements including one lift station with pump, check valves, base elbows and guide rails; discharge piping and floats; station lid, control panels/dialing system and transmitter; well cover, shut off valves and flow meters; concrete pad, light pole and light.

It also needs cameras and cleaning to all lines, a generator including a gas line, one pump crane and a spare pump for replacement during breakdown.

Sewer District 2 has approximately $2,080,000 in improvements including five lift stations with pump, check valves, base elbows and guide rails; discharge piping and floats; station lid, control panels/dialing system and transmitter; well cover, shut off valves and flow meters; concrete pad, light pole and light.

It also needs two smaller lift stations, cameras and cleaning to all lines, a generator including a gas line, one pump crane, dredging of the ponds and six spare pumps of various sizes to be utilized during breakdowns.

Sewer District 3 has approximately $620,000 in improvements including two lift stations with pump, check valves, base elbows and guide rails; discharge piping and floats; station lid, control panels/dialing system and transmitter; well cover, shut off valves and flow meters; concrete pad, light pole and light.

It also needs cameras and cleaning of all lines, a generator including a gas line, one pump crane and a spare pump to be utilized during breakdowns.

Improvements have been needed at all three of the Sewer Districts for some time, Reece said. In reviewing county administration records very little has been done over the past 10-15 years he said, which normally there is a systematic approach to cleaning and camera-ing the systems and then doing repairs thus far.

"This is just a sampling of things that the consultants have provided as insight and needs attention, which in the past your annual budget has not provided necessary resources for. In fact, for a couple of the sewer districts they rely upon actually the Sewer Districts or the Public Works budget to help offset the cost of that," he said. "As you can see in our last couple of budget processes, we've begun transition more and more to where those Sewer Districts are a little bit more self-sustaining and less reliant on Public Works funding for their operations."

$600,000 was allocated to FCCELN as a match to the $600,000 the city of Garden City allotted to them to help get the network off the ground to bring more childcare opportunities to the area, of which there is a big need.

Lona DuVall, President/CEO of the Finney County Economic Development Corporation said FCCELN has been in the works for years and is a sustainable, public/private response to the childcare needs in the county.

The funds funds from both city and county will be enough to get FCCELN off the ground, DuVall said.

When the lack of available childcare in the area was brought to FCEDC as an issue they tried to make it someone else's problem, but it became obvious there wasn't a private solution, DuVall said. There were private providers but they would be extraordinarily expensive and families in the area couldn't afford that.

It became apparent that childcare was an economic development issue because it care can't be provided at a price that families can afford a workforce for tomorrow can't be built, DuVall said.

"The Network is the culmination of our understanding that a public/private solution is the only route that you can develop sustainably without ongoing benefactors," she said. "Quite frankly we come at this from a very private sector standpoint, we think it should be a business model that works and then ensure that you're providing the highest level of early learning and childcare."

The money will be used to launch the network which includes taking ownership of the 3rd Street Building to get the first childcare center off the ground and have the executive offices and training facility ready, DuVall said.

"That's the underpinning to all of this working, we have to have that executive office and we have to have the training facility," she said. "Once we have those in place then the rest of these centers can launch, but the center will pay for itself. So, the money that we're asking for is just that upfront capital to purchase the building and get it underway."

$225,000 was allocated to Workforce Development and Job Training at Garden City Community College.

Ryan Ruda, GCCC President, said the funding would allow the college to meet industry demands, hire additional faculty, to expand workforce training, to train new employees and to increase pathways for ongoing training into the future.

Currently the college is working with regional industry partners and local school districts to develop workforce training that will in particular support economic workforce development to promote a robust regional economy and workforce, Ruda said.

"Nationally the need for industrial machine mechanics is expected to grow by 23% between 2021 and 2029," he said. "To put that in perspective, this equates to an increase of 56,300 job openings each year over the next decade. The median annual wage for industrial machine mechanics is $54,920 locally."

Ruda said eligible uses of ARPA funding includes regional initiatives and partnerships that combine education and on-the-job training programs or for job training to accelerate rehiring and addressing negative impact experience due to worker's occupation or level of training.

"We have already received over $600,000 from industry partnerships as well as state, local and college funds that are being allocated and used towards this," he said. "This level of collaboration and support allows Garden City Community College to be able to meet the industry demand and be much more responsive to community and industry needs as we go forward."

GCCC has received a little over $4 million in ARPA funds themselves but over 50% of the funding has to be allocated directly to students to be used as grant funding, to be directly allocated to students for cost of attendance, Ruda said.

Commissioner Lon Pishny said he stands behind all three of the projects as they are a high priority to him over fairgrounds improvements and improvements to the county building, which were also proposed as potential projects.

"I think the sewer districts are a high priority with this ARPA funding, secondly then I think the Childcare and Workforce Development enter into up there toward the top as priorities within the county and then following that we maybe look at things at the fairgrounds and so forth," he said. "Low on my priority list would be improvements in this building unless we need some additional space to accommodate voting or something of that nature."

Commissioner Duane Drees agreed.

"Sewer districts rank up top, that is part of our responsibilities," he said. "As I mentioned earlier with Lona, childcare, workforce development has been an issue ever since I got on this commission, so to me that's also a priority."