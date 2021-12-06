GCCC to hold advanced EMT class in spring semester

Garden City Telegram

Garden City Community College will offer an Advanced EMT course in the 2021-22 spring semester.

The Advanced Emergency Medical Technician (EMIC-180) course is designed for students interested in advancing their skills of providing care to patients in the pre-hospital setting. It will provide the student with opportunities to gain information, skills, and attitudes necessary for certification and practice as an AEMT in the state of Kansas.

Classroom instruction will include lecture format, skills demonstration, and skills labs. In addition, the student will be required to complete clinical and field internship hours with affiliated EMS services who provide advanced life support.

Additional clinical/field experience may be added at the discretion of the instructor/coordinator or medical director. Immunization and COVID immunization status are required. Please contact us for further information.

The course begins Jan. 10 and runs through May 5 and meets from 9 a,m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays. Students must hold current EMT Certification and current American Heart Basic Life Support Certification.

Enrollment for all students is now open. New students will need to apply for admission through this link: https://www.gcccks.edu/admissions/admission_app_landing.aspx. Current studentsshould contact their advisor to enroll.

For more information, please contact Eve Kwiatkowski at eve.kwiatkowski@gcccks.edu or Bradley Sisk at bradley.sisk@gcccks.edu.