Structure fire ruled accidental

Garden City Telegram

First responders were dispatched to The Reserves at Prairie Ridge Apartments, 3201 Campus Dr., at approximately 11:40 p.m. on Nov. 29 for a structure fire.

Upon arrival, officers and fire fighters observed smoke coming from an apartment, with the sprinkler system going off. Two occupants of the apartment had already evacuated the residence, and officers evacuated the rest of the apartments in the building while fire fighters investigated in the original apartment.

The investigation revealed that the fire started from a cigarette left to burn out in the corner of the apartment patio, which ignited part of the wall and spread for a short time before the sprinkler system activated and extinguished the flames. It was determined the cause of the fire was accidental.

The apartment sustained minimal damage, estimated at $1,000. There were no injuries reported from the fire.