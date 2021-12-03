SWKS COVID-19 UPDATE Cases continue to rise in area

Garden City Telegram

Finney County has added 56 new positive confirmed COVID-19 cases with an overall total of 8,258 as of Friday, with an increase to 427 active positive cases being monitored.

Of the Finney County cases, there are nine individuals currently hospitalized, while there has been a total of 65 deaths as of Friday. A total of 15,045 cases have tested negative for COVID-19. There are 59 cases pending. The FCHD positivity rate has decreased to 37.1 percent.

The Finney County Health Department updates the positivity rate on Mondays.

Finney County has administered 20,586 total vaccines. This includes first and second doses as well as boosters.

COVID-19 vaccines are available to any person who lives or works in Kansas,. Those under 18 must have parental consent. Children five to 11 years old can receive a Pediatric Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine by appointment. Appointments for children are available from 12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The FCHD has an online COVID-19 Resource Hub for Finney County at:

https://finney-county-coronavirus-response-finneycountygis.hub.arcgis.com

SOUTHWEST KANSAS NUMBERS

Ford County saw 37 new positive confirmed additional cases, with an overall total to 7,493 as of Friday. Seward County added 60 positive cases to its total of 5,111. Haskell and Stevens Counties each increased by 13 positive cases as of Friday for overall totals of 671 and 1.010, respectively, while Grant County added 12 cases for a total of 1,476. Greeley and Kearny Counties each added 11 cases for totals of 213 and 928, respectively.

Lane and Morton Counties each added five cases for totals of 210 and 455, respectively. Gray and Meade Counties added four cases each for totals of 948 and 759, respectively. Stanton and Wichita Counties each added three cases for totals of 326 and 319, respectively. Hamilton and Scott Counties each added two cases for totals of 327 and 898, respectively.

Here’s a look at the overall totals of positive confirmed COVID-19 cases, listed by the KDHE, as of 12:30 p.m. on Friday:

Finney - 8,258

Ford - 7,493

Grant - 1,476

Gray - 948

Greeley - 213

Hamilton - 327

Haskell - 671

Kearny - 928

Lane - 210

Meade - 759

Morton - 455

Scott - 898

Seward - 5,111

Stanton - 326

Stevens - 1,010

Wichita Co. - 319

The state of Kansas has over 474,400 confirmed positive cases overall as of Friday.

The Finney County Health Department recommends practicing preventative actions such as social distancing, washing your hands regularly, and wearing a cloth face mask when in spaces where social distancing is difficult.

Call Finney County’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hotline, at (620) 272-3600 , 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, if you have recently traveled to a known infected area, have had exposure to someone who has COVID-19, or are experiencing mild to severe respiratory illness, including fever, chills, headache, sore throat, lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing), loss of taste or smell.